Dhadak: Sridevi to do cameo in Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s debut movie?
Mumbai: Karan Johar recently revealed the poster of his upcoming production ‘Dhadak’ starring debutants Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor. The first look went viral and was loved by the audience and also by B-town.
Now, latest reports claim that Janhvi’s mother in Dhadak has a very important role, and the same will be played by none other than her real-life mother Sridevi.
A source tells Deccan Chronicle, “The role of the girl’s mother in this film is brief but very important. And the woman must look graceful, dignified and be able to express her love for her rebellious daughter and be able to stand up for her against the father, who is vehemently opposed to her daughter marrying a boy from a socio-economically backward section. Srideviji will add a completely new dimension to the plot.” While the actress is yet to give the green signal to this idea, we can surely confirm that KJo’s version of Sairat is going to be quite different from its original version.
“Karan Johar has selected Shashank Khaitan to direct Dhadak because Khaitan understands small-town romances. He has done it in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Karan wants the rich-poor romance to remain. And the small town setting would remain as well. However, the look of the film would be unscaled drastically. The original Marathi film had two working class newcomers who played youngsters from villagers. Sridevi’s daughter can’t be launched like Rinku Rajguru in Sairat. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor wanted a glamorous, lavish launch for their daughter. They were very clear on that,” the source added.
Dhadak is slated to hit the screens on July 6 next year.