Dhadak: “Sridevi saw the rushes of Janhvi Kapoor’s film”, says Boney Kapoor

Proud father Boney Kapoor can hardly contain his excitement as daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak prepares for an early release.

“What I am especially proud of is the fact that my daughter doesn’t copy her mother (the illustrious Sridevi) on screen, although she hero-worships Sri. Janhvi has chosen to follow her own style of acting. In fact just before we left for Dubai (where Sridevi passed away) we saw the rushes of Dhadak. Sri was relieved that Janhvi was not influenced by her in her acting style,” says Boney.

Influences of the great actresses abound in Janhvi. Says the proud father, “I made sure my daughters are well-informed about the classic films from India and abroad. Janhvi is clued into the best actors and cinema from the world over. She can talk about the films of Nutan, Meena Kumari, Nargis, Waheeda Rehman and Sridevi. When Janhvi recently did an interview with a Hindi television channel the interviewer was bowled over by her knowledge of cinema. He thought she was just dropping names. But she knew what she was talking about.”

Sridevi has won all the awards this season for best actress for her performance in Mom. Says Boney emotionally, “I wish this had happened in her presence.”