Dhadak song Zingaat: Hindi version of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s party song is total disappointment

The much-hyped song from ‘Dhadak’, ‘Zingaat’ featuring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor is out. And, is a total disappointment for those who were eagerly waiting for its Hindi version. Similar, to the original song, the Hindi version is also composed and sung by Ajay-Atul. While the original song features free-flowing dancing and captures the groovy dance moves, ‘Dhadak’ has choreographed dance by Farah Khan and symmetrical formations. The song doesn’t have the essence of the original ‘Zingaat’ song which full of madness and energy.

Watch the song below:

The lyrics of the Hindi version of Zingaat have been penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The Marathi film had received critical and commercial success and featured newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar as the lead pair. Meanwhile, ‘Dhadak’ will hit the screen on July 20.