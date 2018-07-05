Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor beautifully bring out magic of first love

Ahead of one of the much-awaited ‘Dhadak’ release, third song of the Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer titled ‘Pehli Baar’ is out. The track will surely remind you of the time when you first met your loved one and celebrated the feeling of love at first sight. The song brings out innocent feelings of a young boy who wants this girl he can never have. The song again features Ishaan and Janhvi and captures the moment when they first met. The lyrics will also take you back to the original ‘Sairat’ time.

Watch the song below:

‘Pehli Baar’ is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is composed by Ajay-Atul. The song is sung by Atul Gogavale, who had also sung the original version of the song. Produced by Karana Johar, ‘Dhadak’ marks the debut of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. ‘Dhadak’ is Ishaan Khatter’s second film as the main lead. His first being Majid Majidi’s ‘Beyond The Cloud’. The movie is scheduled to release on July 20 and is an adaptation of Marathi movie, ‘Sairat’.