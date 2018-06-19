Dhadak New Song: Title track of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s movie will be out on this day

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter’s Dhadak has received over 34 million views in just a week post the launch and the excitement for their upcoming flick has just begun. The duo will be making the Bollywood debut next month in this 2016 Marathi movie Sairat remake.

The trailer gave us the audio glimpses from the movie’s tracks of which Zingaat in Hindi was launched on the same day with over 2.6 million views as of now. The makers have dropped the news of launching the title track that will be out on Wednesday, June 20.

Dharma Productions tweeted, “Experience the feeling of when someone makes your heart go #Dhadak! #DhadakTitleTrack out this Wednesday! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @KuttySujay #Janhvi #Ishaan @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_ @DhadakMovie.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi was recently in London with her family including dad Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. Anand surprised Sonam on her birthday by gifting his wife and her family Beyonce and Jay-Z’s concert.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Dhadak will be hitting the silver screen on July 20 this year.