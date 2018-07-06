Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / 'Dhadak' new song 'Pehli Baar' receives mix response on Twitter; check out

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 06, 2018 07:43 pm
The makers of Dhadak has unveiled the new song ‘Pehli Baar’, and it seems like it is gaining popularity among the audience slowly. However, Dhadak’s title track was instant hit and got millions of views on YouTube. Talking more about the track it will surely remind you of the time when you first met your loved one and celebrated the feeling of love at first sight. The song brings out innocent feelings of a young boy who wants this girl he can never have. The song again features Ishaan and Janhvi and captures the moment when they first met.

‘Pehli Baar’ is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is composed by Ajay-Atul. The song is sung by Atul Gogavale, who had also sung the original version of the song.

However, the song is recreated version of Marathi song Yad Lagla from Sairat, while some fans are hailing the fans while some are disappointed with the adaptation of the song.


 

