‘Dhadak’ new song ‘Pehli Baar’ receives mix response on Twitter; check out

The makers of Dhadak has unveiled the new song ‘Pehli Baar’, and it seems like it is gaining popularity among the audience slowly. However, Dhadak’s title track was instant hit and got millions of views on YouTube. Talking more about the track it will surely remind you of the time when you first met your loved one and celebrated the feeling of love at first sight. The song brings out innocent feelings of a young boy who wants this girl he can never have. The song again features Ishaan and Janhvi and captures the moment when they first met.

‘Pehli Baar’ is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is composed by Ajay-Atul. The song is sung by Atul Gogavale, who had also sung the original version of the song.

However, the song is recreated version of Marathi song Yad Lagla from Sairat, while some fans are hailing the fans while some are disappointed with the adaptation of the song.

On a day when @karanjohar releases another comical parody of #Sairat song let’s remember the original classical one shot beautifully by @Nagrajmanjule #PehliBaar 💕 pic.twitter.com/bwfUiGG4kA — Nitin Chavan (@a20nitin) July 5, 2018

Dhadak title track was gud…Zingaat remake was better but pehli baar (Sairat Zhala Ji) remake sucks…Ruined it completely…Only gud thing was d music which ws same as d original.

It wld have been better if dey had not remaked bt got original one 4 Dhadak.#PehliBaar #Dhadak — 💓_itsMEANU_💓 (@Capricious_28) July 5, 2018

While watching #PehliBaar, I became immune to the lyrics. My mind automatically started playing #YadLagla and all I could see was Ishaan doing weird antics throughout the song. Why #AjayAtul why? — Prachi (@prachimkulkarni) July 5, 2018

Those who are comparing #PehliBaar and #yaadlagla , majority are understand Hindi in India (Bollywood ) so Hindi songs become more popular as campared to regional songs , I heard #Zinghat in Marathi after dhakad song was launched , totally in love with #Dhadak songs !! — Ivaana (@Ivaanatweets) July 5, 2018

The simplicity and rawness was the main reason of its beauty.

Wonder how can people even agree to spoil their best thing did! #PehliBaar #Sairat https://t.co/rRm6utkCLI — navs…. (@a_navs585) July 5, 2018

#PehliBaar is here…. I guess people are not dissapointed with this one as well. Cuz dis one is super good. #Dhadak #dhadaksairaat #Sairaat — Ria Kundu (@ria15kundu) July 5, 2018

Every song from Dhadak sounds ruined if you have listened to its Marathi version. Brilliant composition by Ajay-Atul but as they said “There is no love like the first” so hindi version can’t replace Marathi version.#PehliBaar #Dhadak — GoodB̶o̶y̶Bye 🐦 (@patrioticpratik) July 5, 2018