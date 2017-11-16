Dhadak: Karan Johar shares new poster of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar starrer; check it out

Free Press Journal
— By Mamta Sonar | Nov 16, 2017 10:23 am
Mumbai: On early Thursday morning, Karan Johar surprised fans with a new poster of Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. Janhvi and Ishaan are making their Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak, which is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster film ‘Sairat’.

Karan shared a new poster on Twitter along with the caption, “#धड़क starring Janhvi & Ishaan 6th July 2018 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_#धड़क starring Janhvi & Ishaan 6th July 2018 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_”

Karan Johar also shared three posters back to back on Wednesday evening on social media. Janhvi looks gorgeous and Ishaan the new chocolate boy in Bollywood. According to posters, Ishaan and Janhvi’s chemistry could rock in the film.

The posters are getting lots of appreciation. In fact, Sridevi has also praised the first look and wished Janhvi and Ishaan all the very best for their first step in the world of cinema. She wrote, “Wishing @karanjohar @ZeeStudios_, Ishaan,@ShashankKhaitan & the entire cast and crew of #Dhadak all the good wishes. May all blessings be with you’ll to make a honest film.”

Take a look at the three posters was shared by Karan Johar last evening.

The film is slated to hit theater in July l, 2018.

