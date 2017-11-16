Dhadak: Karan Johar shares new poster of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar starrer; check it out
Mumbai: On early Thursday morning, Karan Johar surprised fans with a new poster of Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. Janhvi and Ishaan are making their Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak, which is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster film ‘Sairat’.
Karan shared a new poster on Twitter along with the caption, “#धड़क starring Janhvi & Ishaan 6th July 2018 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_#धड़क starring Janhvi & Ishaan 6th July 2018 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_”
#धड़क starring Janhvi & Ishaan
6th July 2018 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/tZ75FwqraM
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 16, 2017
Karan Johar also shared three posters back to back on Wednesday evening on social media. Janhvi looks gorgeous and Ishaan the new chocolate boy in Bollywood. According to posters, Ishaan and Janhvi’s chemistry could rock in the film.
The posters are getting lots of appreciation. In fact, Sridevi has also praised the first look and wished Janhvi and Ishaan all the very best for their first step in the world of cinema. She wrote, “Wishing @karanjohar @ZeeStudios_, Ishaan,@ShashankKhaitan & the entire cast and crew of #Dhadak all the good wishes. May all blessings be with you’ll to make a honest film.”
Take a look at the three posters was shared by Karan Johar last evening.
PRESENTING…JANHVI and ISHAAN@ZeeStudios_ and @DharmaMovies proudly present #धड़क directed by @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 ..#DHADAK pic.twitter.com/cHunKmztFZ
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2017
Presenting JANHVI in #धड़क Releasing 6th July 2018
But her debut on Instagram is today! https://t.co/mzVGR9GYU1 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/cEDZBs6zid
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2017
Presenting ISHAAN in #धड़क #DHADAK
https://t.co/m6LY07W8cS @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/XIWngptAF4
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2017
The film is slated to hit theater in July l, 2018.