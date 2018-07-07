Dhadak: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor gorge on ‘vada pav’ in Pune; see pic

Dhadak debutant pair Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are all set for their first chapter in Bollywood. The Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat will be up for grabs soon. While the promotions for the film are in full swing, Ishaan and Janhvi don’t miss out on being foodies.

Recently, the duo went to Pune to promote their film. And when in Pune, how can they miss the famous ‘vada pav’ of the city? Janhvi shared a picture on her Instagram story holding a ‘vada pav’ while Ishaan is busy relishing the lip-smacking snack.

Janhvi, who has always been in the news for her simple, yet stylish sartorial choices, is seen wearing a beautiful pink and white lehenga for the promotions, while Ishaan who likes to keep it casual, is sporting a black and mustard coloured t-shirt with blue jeans.

Dhadak is directed by Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyaa fame Shashank Khaitan and produced by the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is set to release on July 20, 2018.