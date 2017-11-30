Dhadak: Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor start shooting at the most beautiful location in Udaipur; see photos
Ever since Karan Johar announced the debut movie of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar ‘Dhadak‘, we cannot wait to see the duo onscreen. The first look of their characters were released few days ago and it took social media by a storm. And now, finally the day is here when Ishaan and Janhvi will face the camera.
Well, the first schedule of their debut movie, has gone on floors on November 29 at the most beautiful locations in Udaipur also called as ‘Venice of the East’. Official adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster film ‘Sairat’, ‘Dhadak’ is being directed by Shashank Khaitan who earlier directed movies like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ both starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Khaitan with the caption, “And so it begins!✨ #Dhadak @karanjohar #Janhvi #IshaanKhatter @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_”, and a picture of the film’s script, the shoot was announced. Meanwhile, in the other pictures shared by Shashank Khaitan we can see the beautiful backdrop of the Taj Lake Palace.
Check out the pictures here:
‘Sairat’ was a love story set against the backdrop of casteism in rural Maharshtra. The film starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar and the two became overnight star immediately after the film’s release and were highly applauded for their performances. Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’ will hit the screen on July 6, 2018.