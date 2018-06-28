‘Dhadak’ is unique in its own way: Ishaan Khatter

Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khatter, who is all set for the release of his forthcoming film ‘Dhadak’, has said that his film is unique in its own way. Ishaan Khatter was interacting with media along with his co-actress Janhvi Kapoor and director Shashank Khaitan at ‘Zingaat’ song launch from their film at a radio station on Wednesday in Mumbai.

There has been huge buzz around ‘Dhadak’ before its release and Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are being considered as promising stars among the media and audience.

When asked how he feels when people look at him as a future star, Ishaan Khatter said, “I will not say that I have become a star before the release of the film but it feels nice when audience appreciate what they are seeing in the promos of the film. When people support us, our hope increases as they will go to watch the film in theatres.

“I really hope when audience watch the film, they realize that it is a sincere adaptation and it’s a unique film in its own way. We have been really honest while making this film and we have sacrificed our blood, sweat and tears while making it. So, I hope our efforts will connect with the audience.”

Sharing his feeling while launching most anticipated song ‘Zingaat’ from his film ‘Dhadak’, Ishaan Khatter said, “I am feeling really happy to launch this song as it comes at very important juncture of the story in the film and to get an opportunity to dance on this song was really amazing experience.

“I am a huge fan of this song especially, the way Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics of this song. I hope audience will have same amount of fun while watching this song as much as we had while shooting it.”

When asked what he feels when comparison are drawn between ‘Sairat’ and ‘Dhadak’, and between the common factor of both the film — ‘Zingaat’ song–, he said, “Comparisons are bound to happen with ‘Sairat’ because our film is official adaptation of that film.

“I think Akash Thosar and Riku Rajguru did amazing job in ‘Sairat’. As far as comparison between both ‘Zingat’ song is concerned, I think this song has a universal appeal… People from any part of the country enjoy this song when it plays.”

‘Dhadak’ is a romantic drama film directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film ‘Sairat’. It is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2018.