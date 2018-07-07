‘Dhadak’ girl Janvhi Kapoor to make her Tamil debut with Simbu’s film?

Janhvi Kapoor has stunned us already with her upcoming film Dhadak’s trailer. Her charisma is enticing and has captured the hearts of many. Kapoor has reportedly been approached to play the female lead in Simbu’s next movie. The actress has not even reached the peak of stardom yet, and she is all set to juggle two of the largest film industries of India.

According to the Tamil media, speculations surfaced that the makers of Venkat Prabhu-directorial movie have offered the movie to Jhanvi Kapoor. The rendezvous is in its initial stages with developments still in motion.

Janhvi is known to follow her late mother Sridevi’s footsteps who also started her career in south films. Prior to her death, Sridevi mentioned in an interview that she had no qualms in her daughter working in South Indian movies. She would be open to acting if good offers came her way.

As of now, Janhvi is all set for the release of her debut film Dhadak on July 20, starring opposite Ishaan Khatter and is directed by Shashank Khaitan. On the other hand, Simbu’s film is rumoured to be titled Athiradi, which is an action thriller produced by Suresh Kamatchi.