Dhadak First Poster: Check out the looks of newbies Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor
Mumbai: The makers of Dhadak have released the first poster of film stars Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor on Friday morning.
Karan Johar shared a poster along with the caption, “The journey of #DHADAK begins today!! JAHNVI and ISHAAN …..@ShashankKhaitan”
The journey of #DHADAK begins today!! JAHNVI and ISHAAN …..@ShashankKhaitan pic.twitter.com/RZ9LaxeCBn
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 1, 2017
The first schedule of Ishaan and Janhvi’s debut movie goes on floor on November 29 at Udaipur.
Dhadak is the remake of Marathi movie ‘Sairat’, which is a love story set against the backdrop of casteism in rural areas. The Marathi film starred Rinku Raguru and Akash Thorat, who became overnight stars after the film, which went on to become a superhit and achieved number one position in the Marathi Film Industry.
‘Dhadak’ is being directed by Shashank Khaitan who earlier directed movies like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ both starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.
The film will hit the screen on July 6, 2018.