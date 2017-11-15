Dhadak First look: Karan Johar announces Ishaan Khattar, Jhanvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut movie

There has been a lot of buzz aroun the launch of star kids, Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar and Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor. For the longest time there were rumours that the two will be launched in the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster film ‘Sairat’. However, now putting an end to all the speculations around the Bollywood debutants, Karan Johar put out a formal announcement just few seconds ago to formally welcome Ishaan and Jhanvi.

Sridevi’s daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor’s debut has been riddled with a lot of speculations over the past two years. The Hindi adaptation of ‘Sairat’ is titled ‘Dhadak’. Director, Shashank Khaitan, of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ fame, will be spearheading the project. Earlier today, the filmmaker got us all excited and looking forward to 5 pm when he put out a video announcing about launching two new faces. He gave us ample of hints to know what was in store for us. The Hindi remake of Sairat is named Dhadak and the film is all set to go on floors in just a few days. The lead stars Jhanvi and Ishaan have already left for Jaipur, where the first schedule of the film will roll.

Going with the original plot of the film, Jhanvi will be playing a high-spirited, tom-boyish girl. We have earlier shared a video of the young diva taking biking lessons for the role. Unlike ‘Sairat’, the plot of ‘Dhadak’ will be set in Haryana, though the basic premise of caste-divide will be the same. We are so excited for this film to go on floors.