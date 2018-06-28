Dhadak: Director Shashank Khaitan reveals what ‘Zingaat’ really means

The wait for Dhadak’s groovy track Zingaat is finally over and fans have been playing the pumping audio on loop. Inspired by the original Marathi song from Sairat, this one is also composed by Ajay-Atul but penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The song is a catchy number and shows Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s chemistry high in spirits. Despite the song being a super-hit, it makes us wonder what does Zingaat really mean. Well, director Shashank Khaitan has come to our aide here.

Speaking to PTI, Shashank Khaitan answered why Zingaat the word and the tune have been retained in the Hindi remake. “The word ‘zingaat’ was never used in popular Marathi literature. It doesn’t even have a defined meaning, it suggests being carefree. The way we have used it, ‘naache zing-zing-zingaat’ would suggest dancing carefree. So I don’t think there should be any problem with it.”

Zingaat is definitely going to be a staple for bars and dance floors for a while. Dhadak will be hitting the screens on July 20 this year. On that note, listen to the song once more here…