Dhadak: Apart from Sridevi, this one thing also connects Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor; read to know more

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with ‘Dhadak’ alongside Ishaan Khatter. ‘Dhadak’ is one of the most awaited films of 2018. It was just three-four months to film’s release, Janhvi’s mon and Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi passed away. Her death was similar to half-sibling Arjun Kapoor‘s mom Mona Shourie’s death. Sridevi and Mona Shourie passed away months before son Arjun’s debut movie ‘Ishaqzaade’ hit the screens. And besides their mother’s death, there is one more thing that connects Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor.

Well, don’t think much. The thing which connects them is their debut movie’s story. While Janhvi’s ‘Dhadak’ is inspired by Marathi hit movie ‘Sairat’ which was based on honour killing, Arjun Kapoor’s debut movie ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was a bloody tale of the Chauhan’s and Qureshi’s, the two political families who’s mutual rivalry and hatred goes back generations.

Talking about ‘Dhadak’, the trailer of Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter’s movie hit the internet last week but it fails to recreate Sairat’s magic. ‘Dhadak’ is set in Rajasthan and tracks the love story of Parthavi (Janhvi) and Madhur (Ishaan) and it will release on July 20.