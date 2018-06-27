Dhadak: After Zingaat song release, Karan Johar shares rehearsal video of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

Hindi version of popular Marathi song Zingaat released today and is getting mixed reviews from the audience. Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are dancing their hearts out in this song of their upcoming movie Dhadak. Choreographed by Farah Khan for the film’s protagonists, the song has been rehashed by Ajay-Atul, who had composed the original. Dhadak is the Hindi adaptation of one of the most successful Marathi films, Sairat, which was directed by Nagraj Manjule.

To give more insight and to entertain their fans, producer of the movie, Karan Johar shared the rehearsal video of the Hindi version of Zingaat. In the video, Ishaan and Janhvi are seen rehearsing together with some background dancers.

Dhadak will mark the debut of late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and fans have high expectations from her. Dhadak trailer looks promising despite having elements of original Sairat. Ajay-Atul’s music might make a huge impact in the film. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it is all set to hit the screens on July 20, 2018.