‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ TV actor Piyush Sahdev arrested on rape charges

TV actor Piyush Sahdev was arrested on rape charges on Wednesday, after an FIR was lodged against him in Versova police station by an actress. Confirming the news, Kiran Vasantrao Kale, senior inspector, Versova police station, told Hindustan Times over phone , “Yes, he has been charged with rape. An FIR was lodged against him on November 20. After investigations, we arrested him on November 22. He was produced in court on the same day and has been sent to police custody till November 27.”

The news has shocked the TV fraternity, Recently estranged wife actress Akangsha Rawat had also filed a case against the actor about cruelty and harassment said she is not in touch with the actor since long time “I have not been in touch with Piyush for the last four months. So, I am not aware of anything. We have been living separately since April this year, and last month,” she said to Times Now.

The actress is quite popular in the industry and has done many TV serials like Meet Mila De Rabba, Geet, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Beyhadh and he was even in news for his Facebook account hacked and hacker sending abusive messafe to his friends. Currently the actor plays the role of Pawan in the ongoing fiction Devanshi.