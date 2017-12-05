TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is now a certified water diver. “It’s really an achievement for me to be certified water diver. I have learned swimming a month back for the dive. Later got my dive training from Dive India institute and SSI certified me as water diver after I passed out my examinations for it,” Devoleena said.

Devoleena, who is popularly known as Gopi bahu, added that she is excited that she can dive now. “I’m really excited as now I can go anywhere around the world to dive. Coming April, I will finish my advance dives too, which will have 30 metres depth,” she added.