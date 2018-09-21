Devadas Trailer: Nagarjuna and Nani’s hilarious punches will leave you in splits; watch now

After the teaser, the makers of Nagarjuna and Nani starrer upcoming film, Devadas have finally released its trailer on Thursday and as expected the brief of the film will definitely leave you in splits. Devadas trailer has everything every Tollywood could have asked for. It has emotion, humour, romance, tragedy and most importantly entertainment.

Watch the trailer here:

Nagarjuna and Nani’s jugalbadi is a USP of Devadas trailer. The trailer shows Doctor played by Nani gets tangled with a gangster, played by Nagarjuna. Their hilarious punches will tickle you a lot. Apart from both the superstar, Devadas have a glamour quotient in the form of beautiful leading ladies like Rashmika Mandanna and Aakanksha Singh.

The gorgeous looking girls blew Nagarjuna and Nani’s mind and obviously ours too. Interestingly, Devadas will also be having a cameo of Bollywood actor Kunaal Kapoor as his visuals were seen in the trailer. Meanwhile, Devadas is directed by is directed by Sriram Aditya. Devadas is slated to be released worldwide on September 27th, 2018.