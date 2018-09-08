Dev Patel speaks about his character in ‘Hotel Mumbai’

Washington D.C: Actor Dev Patel, a British native of Indian descent, recently opened up about his American-Australian thriller, ‘Hotel Mumbai’ and revealed that the message of the film is “you can’t bring us down”. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Toronto Film Festival, where the movie was screened, the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor talked about his character – a waiter from the slums of Mumbai who goes over and above to help the people he is in charge of.

“Once this horrific event happened, within three weeks they got the Hotel fully functioning and running again to make a point, that you can’t bring us down, ” he said. Patel continued, “We kind of shared the brutality. Between one person, we would have crumbled, and that’s the story of the film. It’s an ensemble. It’s about everyone in that hotel: guest, staff, alike.” Based on the real story of the Taj Hotel during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the flick takes place over the course of three days inside the hotel, during which the staff and guests worked together to survive.