Despite demonetisation, Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ collects Rs. 29.78 crore on Day 1

New Delhi: That’s what one expects from all of Aamir Khan’s films! The recently released sports biopic is creating ‘Dangal’ all over as it has been off to a massive start at the Box Office.

As per early estimates, the film has done excellent business on day one, collecting Rs. 29- Rs. 30 crore making it the second highest non-holiday opening ever, reports Box Office India.

Moreover, Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ that released on Eid had earned Rs. 36.74 crore, only 6 crore more than Aamir’s film.

Going by the trend, film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted ‘Dangal’ is ‘Expected to cross Rs. 100 cr mark in first 3 days… India biz.’

The flick is also the second highest for an Aamir Khan starrer, going past ‘PK’ (Rs. 25.45 crore) but behind ‘Dhoom 3’ (Rs. 32.48 crore).

The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial has been receiving praises from both the audiences and the critics and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the film will smash all records and create history at the box office.