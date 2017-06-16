Despicable Me 3: Formulaic toon

Film: Despicable Me 3

Cast: (voices) Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews

Directors: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin, Eric Guillon

Action packed and funny, this is the third instalment in the animated series about a maniacal villain who reforms into an adoptive father of three adorable orphans named Margo, Edith and Agnes.

Written for the screen by Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, the film repeats the titular anti-hero Gru ( voiced by Steve Carrell) his army of mumbling Minions (voiced by director Coffin), and his friend, Lucy (Kristen Wiig) who wants to enjoy the joys of motherhood, alongside new characters: a long lost sibling named Dru (also voiced by Carell) and an antagonist who seeks, surprise, surprise; world domination, Bathalzar Bratt (Trey Parker).

Dru and Gru are supposed to be twins but who cares! Blonde, charming Dru wants to drag dark, glum Gru down a memory lane of infamy and crime, even as Michael Jackson fan and former child star Bratt has a magnificent obsession for the character he played in the 80s.

The original was a class act, a hard act to follow and number three is like the curate’s egg, gentle reader, with little to distinguish it from its predecessors in terms of violence of the verbal and physical kind, which is needless to say, rendered palatable by the sight gags. Sorry, comedy. And the soundtrack. Most notably, Pharell Williams. And of course, the emphasis on values and family.