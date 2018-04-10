‘Despacito’, YouTube’s most watched video ever, deleted by hackers

In an apparent hack, Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ video which was one of the most watched video ever on YouTube has been deleted. Few days after declaring the remarkable milestone, it disappeared. The hackers, calling themselves Prosox and Kuroi’sh, wrote “Free Palestine” beneath the video.

Currently a still on the video, showing several masked figures aiming guns at the camera which is apparently not a scene from the Despacito video. Meanwhile, when fans attempted to play the video it says the video is unavailable.

As per BBC reports a Twitter account appearing to belong to one of the hackers posted, “It’s just for fun, I just use [the script] ‘youtube-change-title-video’ and I write ‘hacked’. “Don’t judge me I love YouTube,” it added.

The Spanish-language hit ‘Despacito’ was released in January 2017 and broke several records in music streaming. It also became the most-streamed song in the world after reaching 4.6bn views. A remix of the song featuring Justin Bieber is also very popular. The meaning of the word ‘Despaito’ is ‘slowly’, and its sexualised lyrics refer to trespassing danger zones.