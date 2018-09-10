Desire to pen book on India’s unsung conservation heroes: Dia Mirza

Actor-environmentalist Dia Mirza, who could soon pen a new book on the “unsung” foot soldiers of conservation in India, said here that her literary tastes have evolved over the past years. Speaking at the launch of a poetry collection, Dia said she has “a deep desire to write a book on the unsung heroes of India, who are on the frontier of, or are the foot soldiers of, conservation”. “The book will be about those heroes who put their life at risk to protect nature and wildlife, the planet and all of us,” she said.

The UN Environment’s Goodwill Ambassador for India also said preparations for the book are already underway. “I’ve done my research; I know who exactly I want to write about. It’s only a matter of taking the time out and sitting down to write it,” shared Dia, who is one of Bollywood’s most active spokespersons on environmental issues.

What’s more is that the book could be expected within the next year.

Dia also named Shashi Tharoor and Romila Thapar as two of her favourite Indian authors, terming them as “incredibly engaging and insightful” writers. The actor also listed “Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy”, “Tuesdays with Morrie” and “Other Worlds of Isaac Asimov” as books that had “an indelible impression on her mind”.

On the acting front, Dia is all set to play the character of Khanzada Begum — Mughal ruler Babur’s sister — in Nikkhil Advani’s “Moghuls”. The historical show, also starring actors Ronit Roy and Shabana Azmi, has been adapted from Alex Rutherford’s six-volume historic fiction novel “Empire of the Moghul”.