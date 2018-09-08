Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are ready to take wedding vows

Washington D.C: After months of speculation, Hollywood actors Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are all set to tie the knot on Saturday. From kisses on the beach to romantic trips, the pair hasn’t been able to hide their affection for one another from the time they started dating in December 2017.

The couple will be getting married during the weekend and their wedding will be filmed for the show, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, a source told People Magazine. “The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they are pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They are just ready to start their married life together,” revealed the source. Meanwhile, Phypers, who was married to actress Nicollette Sheridan for six months, formalised his divorce last month.