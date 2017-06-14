Demi Moore loses her teeth to stress

On her latest appearance at the Jimmy Fallon show, Demi Moore gave the audience and the host a major shock when she revealed that she has lost her two front teeth due to stress. The 54-year-old diva, who was promoting her upcoming movie “Rough Night”, shared a selfie with Fallon that nearly left him speechless. “You sent us a photo and it’s the most insane thing I’ve ever seen. How did this happen?” he said.

Before sharing the photo with the studio audience, the actress said, “I sheared off my front teeth. I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think I think it’s something that’s important to share, because I think it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress.

Stress sheared off my front teeth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in,” Moore said she is missing “both” of her front teeth, ‘but the picture is only minus one’. The actress joked that her daughters “love” her toothless look. “They love seeing me without my teeth because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human,” she said. Moore then shared a video of herself acting silly on Snapchat, filmed at her dentist’s office. “People have a hard time at the dentist,” and I think it can be a lot of fun” she told the host.