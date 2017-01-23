Defying age…on screen

Acting is an art open to interpretation. Actors take up the new challenges and invest themselves in expanding the culture. The risk takers of our film industry have enacted characters irrespective of the stereotypical age bounds and surfaced new horizons in the industry. Here’s the lowdown on actors that left an everlasting impression, while proving age is a number that won’t hold them back…

Aamir Khan: 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan as Ranchodas bravely questioned and revived the importance of education on an individual and universal level. He played the role of a true friend, an honourable student and a master of own in 20s while he was actually in his 40s.

Rishi Kapoor: Kapoor and Sons

The 90-year-old grandfather on screen, suffers a heart attack. His wish to have a family photo is obstructed by the secrets the family had kept in the past. In the end, of course they forget and forgive, and get the picture that united the family.

Shahrukh Khan: Fan

The Bollywood record-breaking three minute trailer, starring Shahrukh Khan in his dual role, hit 20 million views on YouTube with more than 170K likes. He impersonates Gaurav, a mid 20s die-hard fan of Aryan Khan in the movie, inspite of his real age.

Shweta Tripathi: Haraamkhor

Shweta Tripathi, at the time of shoot was 26-year-old playing the role of a young school girl, in the long awaited movie. The movie is said to have Nawazuddin Siddiqui fall for her, and the chase begins when it’s turned into a love triangle.

Richa Chadda: Gangs Of Wasseypur

The movie was premiered at the 65th Cannes Film Festival. Under the direction of Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadda’s pivotal role, where she plays the old mother of the lead character, helped her achieve a breakthrough in 2012 which later on was appreciated universally.

Monali Thakur: Laxmi

Monali Thakur portrayed a 13-year-old girl on screen who was repeatedly assaulted. Not only was it overwhelming, but the role alone was vulnerable to execute.

Kalki Koechlin: Dev D

Delhi student of half European descend, played by Kalki Koechlin, roared with the struggles of not being the typical girl yet finding an ending.-Cineblitz