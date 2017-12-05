‘Deewar’, ‘Jab Jab Phool Khile’; Shashi Kapoor leaves behind a spectacular legacy

In a tragic turn of events, veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away last evening. He was died at 79. Our telly actors which film of his did they like the most.

Mohammad Nazim: This is such a huge loss to the family. I loved Shashi Kapoor. I think he was a fabulous actor. My favourite film is Deewar.

Shashank Vyas: Deewar, a story of two brothers where Shashi ji played an inspector who goes against his own brother, was my favourite. It’s a superb script and well played by Shashiji.

Aniruddh Dave: My favourite film of Shashi sir is Trishul. I loved his acting and his mannerisms, especially in the songs. They were so good; He was very good looking. Mohhabat bade kaam ki cheez hai, and Raat baaki is another hit number. Apart from that, I love ‘Deewar’.

Romit Raj: It is very sad to hear of Shashiji’s demise. I had the good fortune of meeting him in Prithvi and I even read his latest autobiography. Films like ‘Junoon’ and ‘Kalyug’ and of course ‘Jab Jab Phool khile’ are my favourites. He has supported art films along with commercial cinema… He was one of the most talented actors who balanced international cinema and work in Hindi cinema.

Priyamvada Kant: It’s so disheartening to hear this news. I am a huge fan of his songs and always will be. Keh dun tumhein, na na karte pyaar, Le jaayenge le jayenge, Kajra mohabbat wala, and Raat baaki are my favourite numbers. We still sing and dance to most of his songs. He will always be alive in our hearts.

Sachin Parikh: His death is a big loss to the fraternity. My favourite films out of all his blockbusters were ‘Deewar’ and ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. ‘Deewar’, because no one could do justice to sharing the screen with Big B, more than Shashi ji. He was so convincing in that character. He was one of the most spontaneous actors on camera. His love for theatre will also be talked for years and years to come. RIP Shashi ji.

Saurabh Pandey: Shashi Kapoor was one of the most charming actors. He had a charm unlike anyone else. His charismatic personality has left an impression in my heart and mind. I had seen him many times at Prithvi Theatre, which he owned. Thank God I was lucky enough to see him in person. I liked many of his songs and one of my favourite film of his is ‘Deewar’, where he played an honest cop. My humble respects to Shashi ji. May Lord receive his soul with all love and peace.

Gurpreet Singh: Though I love all his movies but ‘Do Aur Do Panch’ and ‘Deewar’ were my favourite movies. I loved his song ‘Keh doon tumhe ya chup rahoon’. I have grown up watching his movies. It is sad to hear about his demise.

Tinaa Dattaa: Shashi ji was such a powerhouse of talent. He was one of the best actors Hindi cinema has seen. All his films are legendary. The one I like the most is ‘Deewar’. I can watch it over and over again.

Ssharad Malhotraa: ‘Deewar’ and his iconic dialogue “Mere Paas Maa Hain” is engraved in our minds and hearts forever. He was one of the most charming men of the nation and the film industry! Unki maa aur cinema dono ko unpe bohot garv hoga. RIP.

Jasmin Bhasin: This is such a huge loss to the whole community. His songs, films, dialogues will be remembered for eternity. I like all his films, but my favourite one is ‘Do Aur Do Panch’.

Hrishikesh Pandey: It is really sad that Shashi ji is no more with us. He’s been a big name in the Indian cinema with Prithvi theatre. I admire his performances, the lovely smile and the good looks. ‘Deewar’ is the film that I loved the most with Big B and Shashi ji’s great dialogue delivery and performance. Also, movies like ‘Suhaag’, ‘Do Aur Do Paanch’ have been my favourites. I mostly watched all his films and all had great performances but I personally love ‘Deewar’. My prayers go to his family and closed ones.

Rohit Purohit: Shashi ji was such a great actor. I used to love watching his films with my family. They used to be fun. My favourite film of his is ‘Jab Jab Phool khile’. In fact, I remember each and every dialogue of the film.

Rohit Bhardwaj: I love Shashi ji’s films and my favourite one is ‘Kabhi Kabhi’. He really proved himself as an actor in that one. His loss is really tragic and may god give strength to the family.