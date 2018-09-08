DeepVeer Wedding updates! Ranveer-Deepika may have traditional Sindhi wedding, could shift to new nest in Mumbai
Rumours of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding is getting stronger day-by-day. And now, we hear that Ranveer’s family wants a typical Sindhi wedding with traditional customs including the Saanth where friends and relative tear groom’s clothes. Though the couple are silent over the marriage, Deepika earlier gave a hint saying, “You will know soon”. A recent Mumbai Mirror report also claimed that the couple will move into their new luxurious duplex apartment in Mumbai soon after their wedding. The duplex apartment is situated where Ranveer’s sister Ritika resides and is reportedly designed by celebrity designer Kavita Singh. Kavita is Sonam Kapoor’s aunt and cousin of Ranveer’s mother.
Meanwhile, reports of couple tying the knot are doing rounds since November last year. According to buzz, the wedding will be a close family affair. There are only 30 people invited and it will take place in Italy’s famous at Lake Como on November 20. The couple is expected to host a grand reception once they return to the country.
Reportedly, the couple started dating in 2013 while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Ram Leela’. Although they have never been vocal about their relationship, their social media PDA says everything.