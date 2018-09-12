DeepVeer wedding updates: Deepika-Ranveer to secretly tie the knot on November 12, venue, guests list; Full details

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is the IT couple of Bollywood and even those who have nothing to do with the industry would know that these two are getting married soon. Fans of DeepVeer here’s some news for you- We have everything you want to know about this high profile, secret wedding! While both Ranveer and Deepika have been extremely guarded about their wedding, we have first-hand information from a source close to the couple about the marriage! The main ceremony will take place in an exclusive property in Lake Camo, Northern Italy. The picturesque landscape is extremely private and has been home to many celebrities like Madonna and Elton John among others. The exact date of the wedding is November 12. Personalized invites will go out to the select guest list. The couple has additionally also emailed a list of Dos and Don’ts to them, to ensure privacy. Looks like, this Big Fat Indian Wedding hoopla is a total hush-hush affair, much like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma‘s Tuscan, fairytale ceremony.

All guests have been specifically informed to NOT carry their cell phones inside the venue as both Ranveer and Deepika don’t want their wedding pictures and videos to be leaked on social media without their knowledge. There are few more detailed instructions which all guests are requested to abide by.

Everything from their choice of venue to the way they are dealing with this event is grand yet private. To give you an idea of the venue, Lake Camo certainly is a quaint, dream destination in Northern Italy and is ideal for any couple wanting to get married. Here are a few pics of the venue.

Ranveer Singh took to Twitter over the weekend to chat with his fans. Comedian Tanmay Bhatt tried to pull his leg by asking about his impending wedding. Baba, as usual, retorted with a funny jibe at Bhatt but did not deny the news. Deepika too maintained her non-committal stance at the recent event where she was hounded with questions about her wedding. It is also interesting to note that she is on a sabbatical and clearly busy with the wedding prep while Ranveer has taken a gap in the month for November from shooting.