Deepika! What’s cooking between Ranveer Singh and supermodel Sara Sampaio?

Bollywood’s hottest couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are reportedly set to get hitched on November 20, 2018. As per reports, their respective families have already begun wedding preparations for the grand day. However, it seems like Ranveer is enjoying the company of Portuguese International supermodel Sara Sampaio.

As per the reports published in Pinkvilla, the Padmaavat actor has shot with supermodel Sara Sampaio for a magazine photoshoot. The duo is all set to create scorching chemistry on the magazine cover. While talking about Ranveer and Sara’s hot photoshoot, a source revealed Pinkvilla, “Vogue is doing a breath-taking, super-hot cover with Ranveer and Sara that will floor everyone. Sara and Ranveer have scorching chemistry together and the two have really gone the distance to pull off an extremely unique concept that is surely going to be loved by everybody.”

A source further added by saying, “Ranveer and Sara met in London where they shot for the entire day together. The entire crew shooting this campaign is international. We can tell you that a cover like this hasn’t come out in India. It is a clutter-breaking one that will hog the headlines.”

Deepika’s reaction about the same is yet to come but if this is true then it wouldn’t really impress Deepveer fans.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Simmba, which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles. The film is scheduled to be released on December 28, 2018.