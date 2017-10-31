Deepika to Alia: When Bollywood actresses portrayed Indian-ness on silver screen

Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmani in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padamvati’ has grabbed eyeballs with her dazzling look — her Rajasthani avatar, the big nose ring, big bindi and heavy jewellery. Her look has been admired by Indian women across the globe. So, we take a look at Indian heroines like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vidya Balan who have eternalised traits specific to different regions in the country.

Deepika, Rani and Aishwarya in Rajasthani look

Recently, we have seen Deepika Padukone’s Rajasthani avatar as Rajput Queen of Maharwal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmavati’. She has left an indelible mark on our hearts. But a number of other actresses have essayed beauties from the land of Royals in India including Rani Mukerji in Paheli and Aishwarya in Jodhaa Akbar, both looking gorgeous.

Priyanka Chopra as Marathi mulgi

Another magnum opus from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ Priyanka Chopra portrayed the role of Kashibai, the wife of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I. She looked beautiful in a nauvari saree along with Marathi tradition nose rings and jewellery.

Anushka Sharma, Deepika and Aishwarya as Gujarat girl

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Gujarati girls in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam respectively. Both the actresses stunned as Gujaratis. Ash looked adorable in Gujarati lehenga called ‘chania cholis’ and her dialogues like Bhangi nakhu, todi nakhu, bhukko kari nakhu and her dance were unforgettable. And, there is also ‘Sejal’ from ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ aka Anushka Sharma, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her pronunciation in Gujarati was just fabulous.

Kareena and Ileana as Punjabi kudi

We all love Punjabi food, chole bhatura, makke di roti and sarson de saag, and lassi, etc. Bollywood films have lots of Punjabipan. Many actresses have essayed Punjabi roles, like Kareena in Jab We Met and Ileana in ‘Mubarakan’. The actresses looked too cute in Punjabi dresses, long hair tied in pony tail, and doing bhangra on the occasion of a festival.

Vidya Balan and Aishwarya as Bengali women

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has nailed the Bengali look as Paro in Devdas. With the long bindi, Bengali saree, Aishwarya looked drop dead gorgeous in the traditional attire. Also, Vidya Balan made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Parineeta’ opposite of Saif Ali Khan. She was a stunner in typical Bengali appearance, in a simple look.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as South Indian girl

Deepika was seen as a Tamilian in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Chennai Express’. And Alia Bhatt played a Tamil girl in 2 states. Both the actress looked gorgeous on screen wearing a typical south Indian half sarees, a garment usually worn by unmarried women or young girls.

Bollywood actresses who played Kashmiri girls

Shraddha Kapoor, Preity Zinta and Nargis Fakhri have played Kashmiri women on screen in the recent times. Shraddha was seen in Haider, while Preity in Mission Kashmir and Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar. Even veteran actress Sharmila Tagore had essayed the role of a Kashmiri belle in Kashmir Ki Kali.