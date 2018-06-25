Deepika Padukone to star in the remake of Sridevi’s superhit film?

There will be no one like Sridevi. The Bollywood superstar appeared in multiple blockbusters and now as per the reports in DNA, one of her film is going to be remade and is offered to Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, the name of the movie hasn’t been revealed but it was a project which was made four decade ago with Sridevi in the lead. The reports suggest that the makers are attempting to acquire the rights of the film and if going by DNA reports, Deepika has been informed about it.

A source is quoted by DNA saying, “The original Sridevi film was made by a producer from the South and directed by a Bollywood director. However, talks are on to procure the rights and remake it with Deepika. Nobody is willing to comment on the subject because talks have just been mooted and there are a lot of modalities involved. However, it is true that Deepika is in the know”

Meanwhile, after ‘Padmaavat’, Deepika hasn’t begun her work and is reading scripts. She is also expected to begin filming for Vishal Bhradwaj’s movie co-starring Irrfan Khan after he returns to work post his treatment of neuoroendocrine tumour.