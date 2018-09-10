Deepika Padukone slams reporter for asking about her marriage at health awareness event

The marriage rumours of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. But the couple isn’t ready to utter a word. Deepika lost her cool at a recent event of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) when a reporter asked her a question about her rumoured wedding with Ranveer Singh. While at a point, Deepika was urging women to indulge in self-care and take some time off from their regular routine, a reporter ended up asking her about the wedding on which she replied, “I am not telling anything on marriage. It was an extremely insensitive question to ask at an event like this”.

Meanwhile, since November last year, reports of DeepVeer’s wedding were doing rounds. As per the reports, the couple will tie the knot on November 10 this year at Italy’s Lake Como which will be close family and friends event. There are only 30 guests invited.

Talking about the event, Deepika also shared few factors to tackle the depression. She said that women had a tendency of feeling a lot of guilt. They are always trying to be perfect for playing different roles, so she felt it is important to take time for oneself without feeling guilty. Even if women had to go for a spa session, most women were thinking that she had to pick up her kids from school or her husband must be coming home. Women tend to constantly worry about someone else. But it’s okay to take time for yourself and do it without guilt.