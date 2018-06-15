Deepika Padukone shoots for a brand commitment in Mumbai

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for her brand commitment in Mumbai. Associated with AXIS bank for quite some time now, Deepika Padukone has been the face of the banking service over the years.

The actress has been shooting for a four-day schedule of the brand at the Famous studio in Mumbai. Leading in the brand space, Deepika Padukone is omnipresent in the commercial zone and has over 18 endorsements to her credit.

Deepika Padukone is high in demand amongst the brands owing to her unfathomable popularity across the globe.

The actress endorses a wide range of products and services giving a testimony of her mass appeal.

Deepika began the year with a bang with the phenomenal success of magnum opus Padmaavat. The actress’ period drama crossed 300 crores at the box office, being the highest grossing film shouldered by an actress in Bollywood.