Deepika Padukone rules the 59th Anniversary edition of Femina magazine

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone featured on the October issue of Femina’s 59th Anniversary special cover ” The Inclusivity Special #WE THE PEOPLE” Deepika is seen donning a knitted cream cardigan with a minimalistic dusky make up. The entire look is summed up with her lively and high-spirited smile. The actress has been creating a splash with her stunning magazine covers. After mesmerising the audience with her Elle cover, Deepika Padukone looks dynamic on the Femina.

Deepika began the year with a bang with the magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’. The actress not only won the hearts of the audience but also garnered rave reviews for her apt portrayal of Rani Padmini. The actress also made everyone proud by emerging as the only actress to feature in TIME’s 100 influential lists this year. Deepika also made heads turn with her stunning appearance at the MET Gala and Cannes 2018.

Recently, Deepika Padukone won the title of “Creative Personality” at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards and “Global Beauty Star” at Elle Beauty Awards 2018. Encashing on her popularity and audience pull, the actress is also touted as a brand favourite with as many as 18 highly coveted brands in her portfolio.

Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika Padukone holds the most number of 7 100 crores films, while her recent outing Padmavat clocking 300 crores at the box office. With this Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film. Deepika commands the title of being of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress. The actress will next be seen as a lead in Meghna Gulzar directorial film based on acid attack victim.