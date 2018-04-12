Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh marriage: Exclusive jewellery collection, wedding date; all the buzz around ‘DeepVeer’
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s impending marriage remains the talk of the town. The rumoured couple may remain tightlipped about their wedding, but there is a buzz that it is happening by the end of the year. And now, there is also a report that the duo has almost confirmed their D-day plans.
As per a DNA report, a source said, “Deepika is getting married to Ranveer towards the end of this year, and preparations have begun in full swing for the big day. For the jewellery, the custodians of the brand that Deepika endorses have decided to design an exclusive collection, especially for her wedding.”
The source further added, “The brand will officially launch the designs and the entire collection after Deepika wears them at her wedding. This will also serve as an interesting marketing move for the brand because once DP wears the collection, the interest levels will definitely be piqued.”
Talking about ‘DeepVeer’s rumoured wedding, the reports recently suggested that the couple’s parents had shortlisted four dates between September and December 2018. The wedding will be a private affair, with a traditional Hindu ceremony. Meanwhile, the couple is yet to decide whether to have a reception or not. Mumbai Mirror had quoted a source as saying, both the families are yet to finalise the venue (India or abroad) for the big day.