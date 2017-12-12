Deepika Padukone not part of Don 3

Ritesh Sidhwani confirms the actress is not going to be a part the next in the hit franchise starring Shah Rukh Khan

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani says that actress Deepika Padukone is not a part of the “Don” franchise. There were reports that Deepika Padukone may replace actress Priyanka Chopra in next part of “Don”. However, Sidhwani has a different story to share. Sidhwani said: “Deepika is not part of ‘Don'”. He was speaking to media at the success party of his recently released film “Fukrey Returns”.

Talking about next part of “Don” franchise, Sidhwani said: “We are working on that and very soon we will announce that also.” Informing more about his future projects, he said: “Now we have produced comedy and next from our side will be ‘3 Storeys’ which will be a completely different film releasing in February.”

“Then we are coming up with ‘Gold’ and ‘Gully Boy’ so all these films are different in terms of genre and none of them are comedies, so I think people should follow what they believe in and the kind of stories they want to tell. If you try to do the same thing or emulate something which is not inherent, I don’t think success will come your way,” he added. “Fukrey Returns” has crossed Rs 30 crores in just three days of its arrival at the theatres.