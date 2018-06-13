Deepika Padukone in her post on Instagram talks about how depression killed Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain

Deepika Padukone made a strong statement on her Instagram page. She shared a post by her own The Live Love Laugh Foundation that champions the cause of mental health. The post talks about depression and how it claimed two successful people Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, both who had everything going right for them.

It is not just Deepika, celebrities have opened up about depression post Bourdain and Spade’s death. Others like models Olivia Munn and Ireland Baldwin too have come out in the open about depression and mental health. Lady Gaga in a statement recently admitted how she suffered from mental ailments and wasn’t too comfortable seeking help, but when she did things changed. Gaga at the Children Mending Hearts event said, “I can’t remain silent any longer. The passing of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain has made me want to speak up about my mental illness. I have been experiencing suicidal ideation and cyclical obsessive suicidal thoughts for the past four years.”

Lady Gaga also said,”I have struggled for a long time, both being public and not public about my mental health issues or my mental illness. But, I truly believe that secrets keep you sick. Suicidal ideation feels like a spell and we have to have empathy. Be kind and help each other break that spell and live and thrive.”

Deepika Padukone, who started the Live Love Laugh foundation in a tell-all interview had talked about battling depression. The actress talked about the dark days, this while she had so much to celebrate both on professional and personal front. In an interview to a news channel the actress had said, “I had won all my awards and you know all the appreciation for 2013, everything had happened and it was a great time and obviously at once one gonna think like why is she depressed, she has everything going for her. But, I woke up one morning just feeling empty you know like this pittish feeling in my stomach that I was telling them that I get this pittish feeling in my stomach. I woke up like feeling directionless, I didn’t know where to go, I didn’t know what to do and I had these bouts of feeling so low that I would just start crying at the drop of the hat.” Deepika in this interview had talked about how her family had played a key role in her battle with depression.

On the work front, Deepika seems to be on a break and her fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to sign a movie post Padmaavat. Buzz was that Deepika had put her Hollywood project on hold because of her supposed wedding with boyfriend Ranveer Singh. The actress was supposed to start filming for Vishal Bhardwaj’s film with Irrfan Khan, however after Khan was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour earlier this year.