Deepika Padukone gets Choice Movie Actress nod at 2017 Teen Choice Awards

New Delhi [India]: The start of 2017 has been nothing but great for Deepika Padukone. We saw her big Hollywood debut in ‘XxX: Return of Xander Cage,’ which garnered her appreciation from everyone and things are getting better and better for her.

The 31-year-old actress have been nominated for a Teen Choice Award in Choice Movie Actress category.

The official Twitter page for Teen Choice Awards posted a photo of the nominations, which sees Deepika being nominated for ‘XxX: Return of Xander Cage’.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star will be up against her ‘XxX’ co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose. Other nominees include Gal Gadot for ‘Wonder Woman,’ Michelle Rodriguez for ‘Fate of the Furious’ and Kaya Scodelario for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’.

Her co-star and film’s lead actor Vin Diesel has also been nominated for Choice Action Movie Actor.

The star will be against his ‘Fate of the Furious’ co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who is nominated for FOTF, Brenton Thwaites for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’. Chris Pine for ‘Wonder Woman,’ Hugh Jackman for ‘Logan’ and Johnny Depp for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’.

It should be noted that, DJ Caruso recently confirmed that Deepika will return for the sequel of ‘XxX: Return of Xander Cage’.