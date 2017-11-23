Deepika Padukone gets candid, opens up about depression and break up with Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s affair was once the talk of town. Recently, Padmavati actor Deepika Padukone had opened up about the break up with Ranbir Kapoor and depression.

The break up very badly impacted Deepika. According to a Filmfare report, when the Padmavati actress was asked about the lowest points in her life, she gave a candid response, “A broken relationship and depression.”

Talking about the after-effects of a broken relationship, Deepika said her family and friends were the ones who were with her through thick and thin and kept her grounded. Her work also played an important role helping her heal, she added.

“Well, time and a lot of work on myself helped me overcome it. It came with an amazing support system, my friends, and family. My friends and family keep me grounded. They keep me rooted. They anchor me. Also, today my work is everything. My work is me,” she was quoted in the report.

Deepika has never shied away from talking about depression and how she dealt with it. “I don’t think I can say that I’m completely over it (depression). There is always a fear at the back of my mind that I might have a relapse because it has been such a bad experience for me,” Deepika told PTI a month ago.

Also, a few years back, Ranbir Kapoor made a shocking confession to a magazine about his break up with actress Deepika Padukone. Here’s what he quoted, “Yes, I had cheated on Deepika out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness. You realise it now, when you grow up and you value it more why be in a relationship, why be committed to someone when you cannot be committed? I’ve realised that now.”