Deepika Padukone comments ‘mine’ on Ranveer Singh’s photo leaving every DeepVeer fan in awe

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may not have accepted their relationship publicly but they are often referred as the power couple. The rumoured couple made their grand appearance at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards in Mumbai on Sunday. Both Deepika and Ranveer turned out to be big winners that night as they honoured with Entertainer of the Year (female and male), respectively.

Deepika Padukone was presented the Entertainer for the Year- Female award by veteran actress Rekha. She even took to her Instagram to share a photograph from the awards night. Ranveer Singh received his award from Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla. He also shared some photographs from the event as well. In Ranveer’s picture, Deepika simply commented “mine” leaving all the DeepVeer fans in awe.

Post the awards night, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got together to click some pictures for Hello! magazine. Deepika looked resplendent in a custom Falguni and Shane Peacock deep neckline white gown. Ranveer wore a printed jacket with a shirt and trousers and his classic shades.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Ranveer is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. He will soon start Rohit Shetty‘s Simmba. Deepika will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s untitled next with Irrfan Khan.