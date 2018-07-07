Deepika Padukone celebrates Ranveer Singh’s birthday: Watch video

On the Birthday of her rumoured boyfriend, Deepika Padukone shared a boomerang story on Instagram where she is grooving in front of a colourful jukebox. “Hey hottie (@ranveersingh). It’s your birthday,” was written in the story.

Ranveer Singh thanked his fans and colleagues from Bollywood who wished him on his birthday. Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and more shared special messages for Ranveer on various social media platforms.

Deepika and Ranveer are rumoured to be planning their wedding which can reportedly happen in November at Udaipur or Italy. Lately, the two are often seen commenting on each others pictures, even as the news of their rumoured wedding gathers momentum.

In various pictures shared by Deepika, Ranveer is often seen present. In one photo Ranveer commented, “Don’t look at me like that.” At other times, he has written “Hello sunshine” as a comment to a post of her.

Initially a little hesitant, Deepika too commented on Ranveer’s photos. She wrote “mine” for a picture of Ranveer where the actor, looks super-hot.

The couple have starred in four films together Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Finding Fanny and the recently released Padmaavat three of which were box office successes. While, Deepika is waiting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with Irrfan Khan to begin, Ranveer has two films coming up Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.