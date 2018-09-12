Deepika Padukone will be the first Indian celebrity from Bollywood to make it to an exclusive A-List area at London’s Madame Tussauds museum. He wax figure will be placed alongside Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and other big names from the world of showbiz.

Deepika Padukone has been featured on the September issue of Elle India magazine. In conversation with choreographer and director Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone opened up about getting the wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London. She said, “For me that moment of just meeting the entire team, all those memories were just coming back of when I went to London for the first time.” The actress looked super stunning and could not stop gushing about her wax figure.

On the work front, ‘Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus film, ‘Padmaavat’ with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. She was supposed to begin shooting for Sapna Didi biopic with Irrfan Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj. The project is now put on hold as Irrfan is battling cancer. For now, it has been revealed that Deepika is set to star in ‘xXx 4′ after making her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage’ alongside Vin Diesel.