Deepika Padukone bags the Entertainer of the year award for Padmaavat

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone won the Entertainer of the year award after the humungous success of her magnum opus ‘Padmaavat‘. Deepika Padukone garnered immense appreciation and love from all quarters for her powerful performance as the Rajput Queen. Earning accolades for not just her beauty but also effortless acting, the actress was hailed by the critics and audience alike.

For her remarkable performance in Padmaavat, Hello! Magazine has felicitated the actress with the ‘Entertainer of the year award’. Dressed in a white gown., Deepika Padukone looked like a dream as she received the award by veteran actress Rekha ji.

The actress entertained the audience with her power-packed acting doubled with her perfect expressions. Known to express just with her eyes, Deepika Padukone received praises for the climax scene where she won the hearts of the audience without speaking a single word.