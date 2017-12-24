Free Press Journal
Bollywood celebrities wishes Merry Christmas; celebrates X-Mas in style

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 25, 2017 12:53 pm
Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and among others is celebrating Christmas festival and welcoming the New Year. Some celebrites are busy with their scheduled and some went for holidays outside India. But actors always connected with their fans on social media and does not forget to send to message and love on the eve of Christmas.

While, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrating Christmas by dancing aroung the trees on the folks song #Jungleballe.

Salman and Katrina are celebrating the success of Tiger Zinda Hai on Christmas. While Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher wishes fans by posting a picture on Instagram and with a messages and loves.


Varun Dhawan bring a smile on underprivileged kids on Sunday in Mumbai by celebrating a Christmas with orphan kids.

Anushka Sharma: May the spirit of the Christmas fill your home with peace, joy and love. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas

Deepika Padukone: from my 1st ever midnight mass…Merry Christmas everyone!

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Varun Dhawan shares: Merry Christmas

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Vaani Kapoor: Merry Christmas Everbody!!!! Spend it with your Loved One

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on

Twinkle Khanna: When Mr K convinces me to dance around trees again:) Merry Christmas folks! #Jingleballe

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Sidharth Malhotra: Wishing to all sidians who celebrating christmas
Merry christmas and Happy Holiday

Soha Ali Khan: Merry Christmas to you and yours ❤️ !! #merrychristmas

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Katrina Kaif: Merry christmassssss

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina Kaif: Merrrrrryyyyyyy christmasssss from…… and ……….have a ❤️✨day

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Disha Patani: Merry Christmas everyone ❤️❤️❤️ god bless all

Remo D’Souza: Merry Christmas to all. :)))))) @taskeen.shaikhh @bobbykhan18

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on

Karan Johar: Merry Xmas from me and mine!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Tamannaah Bhatia: A Merry Christmas to you guys. Have a great one

Sunny Deol: Merry Xmas #merrychristmas

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on

Bhumi Pednekar: Merry Christmas
May Santa fill your lives with love,joy and happiness ❤️✨ #merrychristmas #SantaBaby#Happiness #celebration #Love #December #holidayseason #winterishere

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on

Riteish Deshmukh: Wishing you all a Merry Christmas ..Spend quality time with your family & loved ones. Nothing matters more.
मी खरं बोलतोय… HO! HO! HO!

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Diana Penty: Whether you swing and ring like jingle bells today will be directly proportional to the amount of eggnog consumed  #MerryChristmas #FiveAndAHalfDaysOfChristmas

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

Sonali Bendre: It’s the perfect season to cuddle up with your loved ones… Wishing everyone a very #MerryChristmas!

Anupam Kher: Merry Christmas.

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

Arjun Kapoor: This holiday season, may the spirit of Christmas be soaked in by all of us and may we spread happiness, love and peace. Merry Christmas to all!

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Farhan Akhtar: ‘Tis the season to be jolly .. Merry Christmas to you all .. big hug.

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Divyanka Tripathi

We wish you #MerryChristmas and a #Happy…. (to be continued…)

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

