Bollywood celebrities wishes Merry Christmas; celebrates X-Mas in style
Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and among others is celebrating Christmas festival and welcoming the New Year. Some celebrites are busy with their scheduled and some went for holidays outside India. But actors always connected with their fans on social media and does not forget to send to message and love on the eve of Christmas.
While, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrating Christmas by dancing aroung the trees on the folks song #Jungleballe.
Salman and Katrina are celebrating the success of Tiger Zinda Hai on Christmas. While Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher wishes fans by posting a picture on Instagram and with a messages and loves.
Varun Dhawan bring a smile on underprivileged kids on Sunday in Mumbai by celebrating a Christmas with orphan kids.
Anushka Sharma: May the spirit of the Christmas fill your home with peace, joy and love. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas
Deepika Padukone: from my 1st ever midnight mass…Merry Christmas everyone!
Varun Dhawan shares: Merry Christmas
Vaani Kapoor: Merry Christmas Everbody!!!! Spend it with your Loved One
Twinkle Khanna: When Mr K convinces me to dance around trees again:) Merry Christmas folks! #Jingleballe
Sidharth Malhotra: Wishing to all sidians who celebrating christmas
Merry christmas and Happy Holiday
Soha Ali Khan: Merry Christmas to you and yours ❤️ !! #merrychristmas
Katrina Kaif: Merry christmassssss
Katrina Kaif: Merrrrrryyyyyyy christmasssss from…… and ……….have a ❤️✨day
Disha Patani: Merry Christmas everyone ❤️❤️❤️ god bless all
Remo D’Souza: Merry Christmas to all. :)))))) @taskeen.shaikhh @bobbykhan18
Karan Johar: Merry Xmas from me and mine!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Tamannaah Bhatia: A Merry Christmas to you guys. Have a great one
Sunny Deol: Merry Xmas #merrychristmas
Bhumi Pednekar: Merry Christmas
May Santa fill your lives with love,joy and happiness ❤️✨ #merrychristmas #SantaBaby#Happiness #celebration #Love #December #holidayseason #winterishere
Riteish Deshmukh: Wishing you all a Merry Christmas ..Spend quality time with your family & loved ones. Nothing matters more.
मी खरं बोलतोय… HO! HO! HO!
Diana Penty: Whether you swing and ring like jingle bells today will be directly proportional to the amount of eggnog consumed #MerryChristmas #FiveAndAHalfDaysOfChristmas
Sonali Bendre: It’s the perfect season to cuddle up with your loved ones… Wishing everyone a very #MerryChristmas!
Anupam Kher: Merry Christmas.
Arjun Kapoor: This holiday season, may the spirit of Christmas be soaked in by all of us and may we spread happiness, love and peace. Merry Christmas to all!
Farhan Akhtar: ‘Tis the season to be jolly .. Merry Christmas to you all .. big hug.
Divyanka Tripathi