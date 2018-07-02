Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding guests list is ready; Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Kapoor to attend the marriage, read the details inside
The favourite couple of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will soon tie the knot. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple, but if rumours are to be believed then they will get hitched in November between 12 to 16. According to DNA, the wedding can be a destination marriage in Italy.
Quoting a source the report states that as both Ranveer and Deepika want to have a small ceremony, the wedding is going to be an intimate affair with just family and close friends. Therefore, opting for a foreign locale will give them the much needed privacy from the madness and prying eyes. However, the duo will host a reception for friends in Mumbai later.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone reacts to engagement rumours with Ranveer Singh, read what she has to say
Ranveer’s close pal Arjun Kapoor and Deepika’s co-star Shah Rukh Khan might be only ones joining them in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer never spoke about their relationship on public platform, although the duo has been a lot more expressive on social media platform.
Even Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli did a destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017.
On the work front Ranveer Singh is busy with his upcoming movie ‘Gully Boy’ with Ali Bhatt, the movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar. And he is also doing a movie with Rohit Shetty ‘Simmba’.