Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding details: The venue, guest list and the works

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surprised their fans by putting out wedding invites online. Staying true to his word he did come out in open about his upcoming shaadi and openly accepted his relationship with Deepika. The couple is getting married on November 14 and 15 and that is all that the formal announcement said. While this is no new news to the world that their beloved Ram and Leela are taking their relationship to the next level, it is definitely interesting to see how this wedding goes, considering the fact that Sonam Kapoor got married this year and there is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding around the corner too. Here is EVERYTHING we know from our exclusive sources about the DeepVeer wedding.

The Venue

Reliable sources have informed that the couple has locked in a picturesque, plush property in Lake Camo, Northern Italy for their destination wedding. It is the same landscape where Isha Ambani got engaged recently. Hollywood celebs Madonna, Elton John, among others live on the very same property and might even be invited for the D-Day.

The Baraatis

Bollywood’s who’s who will be invited for the wedding, needless to say. Deepika and Ranveer’s close friends and family will be privy to this every private, very exclusive ceremony of the decade. On Koffee With Karan opening episode Deepika accidentally revealed that they have invited everyone: Aamir Khan, ex Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and others who were present at Karan’s house few weeks ago for an impromptu get together. Apart from that we are guessing Anaita Shroff Adajania, Homi Adajania, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Akshay Kumar, Zoya Akhtar, The Ambanis, and everyone who has either worked with or are close to the couple will be on this guest list.

Designers & the Works

We know for a fact that Deepika is a Sabyasachi loyalist but we are more interested to know what the groom will choose! We have inkling that she would be dressed as a quintessential South Indian bride for at least one of the ceremonies, owing to the fact that she has got all her jewellery from Bangalore with her mom and sister in attendance. Generally wild and whimsical with his fashion choices, it is still a mystery when it comes to Ranveer’s wardrobe.

Security arrangements etc.

Ranveer and Deepika want this wedding ceremony to be an exclusive secret and therefore have urged their guests to NOT carry cell phones at the venue to make sure no videos get online. There are many rules and regulations attached to the invite, we are told.

So, while Ranveer and Deepika gear up for their biggest event of life, stay tuned to get exclusive updates on the same.