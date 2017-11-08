Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh party hard to quell break-up rumours

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone hosted a lavish party for success of Padmavati trailer and Ghoomar song. She invited her close friends like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ranveer Singh and young stars Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor amongst others at her Mumbai residence.

Reportedly, it was rumoured that after the shooting of Padmavati, Deepika and her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer had parted away. But the truth is something else. According to SpotboyE report, the love birds performed an intimate dance at the party. The guests were left blushing and applauding the couple.

This is good news for the Deepika and Ranveer fans, that they are still in love with each other.

The speculation started in a party when Jain shared a picture on social media where Deepika was flanked by the Ranbir Kapoor cousin’s Aadar and Armaan Jain. In picture, Deepika looked drunk and trollers called her drunk and desperate.