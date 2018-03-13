Deepika Padukone advises people to pray for her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan’s better health

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who will be seen in Blackmail soon, is going through a difficult time in his life. Irrfan Khan recently disclosed in a statement that he has contracted a rare disease. The actor even informed that he would share more details about his health as soon as his diagnosis is conclusive. Since the announcement about his health, film fraternity has been praying for him to get better soon.

Deepika Padukone, who has worked with Irrfan Khan in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku, opened up about her co-star’s health at a recent award show. The actress, who won the Entertainer of the Year honour at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards, has extended her prayers and support to Irrfan Khan during this time. She even urged everyone to give him and his family privacy at this time.

Deepika said, “I think we should always pray for people and their good health. If his (Irrfan’s) health is not best at this point, I think it is important for all of us to pray, not just for him, but for everyone. I always say a small little prayer for myself and everyone around. Yes, I think the last couple of weeks have been emotionally challenging, but yes, I think we all should say a little prayer.”

Deepika Padukone is all set to star with Irrfan Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial which is reportedly based on Sapna Didi. The film was supposed to go on floors soon but due to Irrfan Khan’s health and Deepika’s neck ailment, the film has been put on hold. Talking about Irrfan’s health, she added, “I think like he has requested that there are times when people need to be left alone for some time and figure their lives out… We should respect the space they have requested for and hope for the best.”

MUST WATCH: @deepikapadukone gets CANDID about @irrfank and his illness, she also reveals why #Piku will be always close to her heart!!! pic.twitter.com/i5dpxvdify — Bollywood Hungama (@Bollyhungama) March 11, 2018

Deepika Padukone, on the work front, was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film Padmaavat. The film starred Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.